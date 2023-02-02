Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 904 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.