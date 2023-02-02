Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,571 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,919 shares of company stock worth $246,706 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.