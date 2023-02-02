Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE DINO opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.