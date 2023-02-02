Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,219.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.02.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

