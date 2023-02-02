Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 7,796 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,915.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
