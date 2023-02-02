Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 7,796 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,915.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.02.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.