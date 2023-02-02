PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,932.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,932.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,300. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 1.9 %

PGTI stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.