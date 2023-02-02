Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

