Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

