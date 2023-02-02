PDS Planning Inc Purchases 16,313 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,771.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.02.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

