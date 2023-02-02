Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,868.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.02.
Insider Activity
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
