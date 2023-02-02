Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.