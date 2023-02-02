Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

NYSE PSTG opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.93, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

