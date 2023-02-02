First National Trust Co Buys 19,605 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,970.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,714.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,918.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,771.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

