ETF Store Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.02.

Alphabet Price Performance

Insider Activity at Alphabet

GOOG opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

