DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 12.1% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.48 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
