Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 492,511 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,856.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,511 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.02.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

