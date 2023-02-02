Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,799 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,415.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,998.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 973,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,563,000 after buying an additional 926,721 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,970.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,714.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,918.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

