Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 18,596 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.02.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.