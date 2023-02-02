Cannell & Co. Purchases 926,721 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,998.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,721 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.02.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.