Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $81,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

