Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

