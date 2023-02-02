Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,109,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

