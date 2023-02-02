Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,725.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.02.

GOOG stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

