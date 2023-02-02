Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,918.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,733.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,564,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $631,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,273 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.02.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

