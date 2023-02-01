Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

