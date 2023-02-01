Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

