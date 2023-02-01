US Bancorp DE Buys 2,326 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after acquiring an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.22. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.