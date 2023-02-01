US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 825 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 390,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 392,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,574,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after buying an additional 136,577 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 523,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.
