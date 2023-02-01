Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $322.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $492.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.