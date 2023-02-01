Truist Financial Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $179.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.10.

NYSE CVX opened at $174.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day moving average of $167.43. Chevron has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

