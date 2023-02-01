Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

