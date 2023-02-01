The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.73.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

