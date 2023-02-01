SG Americas Securities LLC Has $247,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

