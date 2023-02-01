Royal Bank of Canada Trims Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price to $30.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.53. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.