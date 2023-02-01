Raymond James Raises Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $5.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.
Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE AUY opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.