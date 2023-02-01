Raymond James Raises Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $5.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AUY opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 44.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 813.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 530,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

