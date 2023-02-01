Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,619.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,619.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,568. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PCOR opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.54. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

