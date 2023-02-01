Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 820

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.07) to GBX 820 ($10.13) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNXGF. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($9.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 670 ($8.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.86.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

