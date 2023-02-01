Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 42,730 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5,275.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,730 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 36,566 shares worth $3,413,176. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.