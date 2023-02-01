Newport Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

