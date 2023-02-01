Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,789.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,217 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 36,566 shares worth $3,413,176. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

