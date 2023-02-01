Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

