Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

