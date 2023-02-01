Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

