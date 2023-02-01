Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 863 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

