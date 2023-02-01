Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.13.
