Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 601 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $530,185. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

