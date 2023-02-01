Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.