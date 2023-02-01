Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 326 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

