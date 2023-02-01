Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $4,657,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

