Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IYC stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.